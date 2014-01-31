What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Game’s Daughter Heading To Nick, Meek Mill’s Famous Lion, & More! (DETAILS)

It looks like The Game‘s daughter is going to pursue a career in acting. Game’s baby mother broke the news via her Instagram, with little Cali writing the message:

Hello guys???? It’s @littlemisscali. I had a wonderful time at Nickelodeon today, and I want to thank some special people for getting me there..thank u Jesus first. I thank my daddy @thedocumentary for loving me, taking care of me, and providing me with opportunities like this one. Daddy, you’re my #1 fan and I love u. Thank u to my nanny @luv2blulu for getting me up & dressed & ready while mommy’s at work & for always keeping my baby hair on point. Thank you to my Mo @iammoniquelauren for styling me so cute and for getting a nice lady @kendallskastle to send me this adorable outfit. And thank you to the nice ladies I met at Nickelodeon for talking to me today. ??Cali

She’s started down the path to become the next Jennifer Lawrence! Speaking of the Oscar Award-winning actress, did you know she ruined one of her American Hustle dresses?

At an event celebrating Diane Von Furstenberg’s “Journey of a Dress” exhibit in L.A., costume designer Michael Wilkinson recalled being grateful that he’d made a few extra copies of Lawrence’s plunging white gown. “I’m kind of glad we did,” he said, “because Jennifer Lawrence is a very, let’s say, raw and intuitive young lady, and she’s not against eating Doritos and snack food in her costume. So we were glad that we had a couple [backups].”

In other news, Meek Mill had a crazy Grammy after party that had almost every single celebrity … as well as famous lions. TMZ reports that Meek Mill paid $3,000 an hour for a lion named Felix, who starred in the Matt Damon movie We Bought A Zoo.

Speaking of Matt Damon, he just sold a pilot to CBS with his best friend and business partner Ben Affleck. The show is called More Time With Family, a multicamera comedy starring comedian Tom Papa, which will be executive produced by Matt and Ben’s Pearl Street Films.

