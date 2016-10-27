Forget The Kanye West/Jay Z Feud With 16 Of Their Most Lovable Bro Moments

We’ve always admired Jay Z and Kanye West‘s bromance, but after some “TIDAL/Apple bullshit,” it seems the two have split. We’re only semi-acknowledging the rift, though, because we can’t go on in a world where ‘Ye isn’t the yin to Hov’s yang.

Sure, some things were said…out loud, on a stage, in front of millions of people…and now everyone knows how much Kanye despises hip-hop tug-of-war and, that after all this time, their kids have yet to have a play date – but Young Jeezy says it’s fixable.

So, c’mon bro:

One day soon, they’ll realize they were trippin’ and when that time comes, we won’t hold a grudge if they don’t. In honor of their looming bro-union, check out their best bro moments below.

2018 update: They’re not there just yet, but we’ve seen a tiny bit of progress.