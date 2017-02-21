Home > News

Here’s Why Karrueche Filed A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

The drama continues.

Posted 5 hours ago.

rdunmore13

2016 BET Awards - Nissan Red Carpet

Source: Maury Phillips/BET / Getty

Karrueche has made matters legal in her separation from ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

According to TMZ, the 28-year old actress and model filed a restraining order against Brown after verbal threats. She says that earlier this month Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She reveals Brown threatened to “take me out” and “shoot me,” telling friends that if he can’t have her, then no one can. Karrueche also recalls several years ago Brown “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs” at a time when Chris would have still been on probation for beating Rihanna.

Karruche’s claims ring true, considering this video Brown released a couple of weeks ago:

Brown is required to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother, according to the domestic violence restraining order. Hopefully, Karrueche’s safety can be ensured as her former lover is recklessly spiraling out of control.

