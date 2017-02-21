Home > News

Major Side-Eye: Trump Pledges To Unite Our ‘Divided Country’ At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Posted 3 hours ago.

Sukii

Leave a comment

During his first visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Donald Trump reiterated his plans to “fight bigotry” and unite our “divided” country. In a speech that currently has Twitter up in arms, Trump said “Today and every day of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American,” while claiming that his tour is “a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry and hatred and intolerance.”

“We’re going to bring this country together,” he said. “We have a divided country that’s been divided for many, many years, but we’re going to bring it together.” Watch his speech above and see social media’s response below.

Twitter Can't Stop Laughing At Trump's Tweet About 'Easy D'

24 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Can't Stop Laughing At Trump's Tweet About 'Easy D'

Continue reading Major Side-Eye: Trump Pledges To Unite Our ‘Divided Country’ At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Twitter Can't Stop Laughing At Trump's Tweet About 'Easy D'

Americans can't get enough of using President <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Donald Trump</strong></a>'s favorite form of communication – Twitter – against him. On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted, "Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!" Trump's message was in defense of his Muslim Ban Executive Order, which has been put on hold by a federal judge. When the President tweeted "Easy D," many users couldn't resist trying to decipher what exactly he meant.

Donald Trump , National Museum of African American History

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”