Atlanta Police Department Releases Video Of Bankroll Fresh Shooting

New information has surfaced in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh.

Last March, Fresh was killed by a rapper named No Plug, who told VladTV his actions were in the spirit of self-defense. Now, the Atlanta Police Department has released video of the shootout in hopes it’ll inspire witnesses to come forward and divulge information authorities are not yet aware of.

“When people shoot at each other, somebody is defending themselves. It’s just a matter of who,” Major Adam Lee III of the APD explained. In the video, Bankroll Fresh is seen carrying an AK-47. Watch the shocking video above.

Story Developing…