Home > News

Atlanta Police Department Releases Video Of Bankroll Fresh Shooting

Posted 4 hours ago.

Sukii

Leave a comment

New information has surfaced in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh.

Last March, Fresh was killed by a rapper named No Plug, who told VladTV his actions were in the spirit of self-defense. Now, the Atlanta Police Department has released video of the shootout in hopes it’ll inspire witnesses to come forward and divulge information authorities are not yet aware of.

“When people shoot at each other, somebody is defending themselves. It’s just a matter of who,” Major Adam Lee III of the APD explained. In the video, Bankroll Fresh is seen carrying an AK-47. Watch the shocking video above.

Story Developing…

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Atlanta Police Department Releases Video Of Bankroll Fresh Shooting

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

bankroll fresh , shooting

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”