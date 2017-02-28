Father (Accidentally?) Kills Teenage Boy Who Snuck In His House To See His Daughter

There to see the 14-year-old daughter of Derrick Fulton, Jordan Middleton snuck into the Georgia home and hid in the daughter’s closet to avoid being caught. After hearing a noise, Fulton grabbed his gun and opened the door of his daughter’s room. Middleton supposedly ran out of the closet and Fulton fired a single shot, striking the teen in the chest and ultimately killing him. Here’s how The Grio‘s reporting it:

“According to an investigation of the incident, Fulton heard a noise downstairs and grabbed his handgun from a dresser to investigate the sound. When he got downstairs, the family dog was barking at the guest bedroom. ‘The dog continued to bark and act aggressive toward the guest bedroom. As Mr. Fulton entered the bedroom, Jordan ran out of the closet,’ Morris said. ‘Mr. Fulton fired one time, striking Jordon in the upper chest.’ Deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call at 2:47 a.m. Saturday and found Middleton dead in the foyer from a single gunshot to the chest. Sheriff’s Morris says Fulton believed there was an intruder in his home. ‘He thought it was an intruder. But no, she [Fulton’s daughter] invited him in,’ Morris explained. ‘And he bolted out of the closet. (Fulton) shot him once in the chest. Mr. Fulton obviously is remorseful. Everyone in the home was in shock at what had just occurred,’ he added, characterizing the shooting as a horrible accident.”

The New York Daily News reports Fulton yelled out a warning before firing his gun: “According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton yelled that he was armed and said if someone was in the house, they should come forward. When no one came out, Fulton yelled the warning again and then went into the bedroom. Fulton said Middleton dashed out of a closet in the bedroom and Fulton fired a single shot hitting the teen in the chest.”

May Jordan rest in peace. Tweet us your thoughts.