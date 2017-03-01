Home > News

Chris Brown Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran’s Best Friend

Things are out of control with the R&B singer.

Posted 6 mins ago.

ross094

Leave a comment
iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown seems to be a threat not just to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but also to her best friend.

After Brown received a restraining order from Tran, the R&B singer now has to stay away from Tran’s bestie, Joseph Ryan La Cour, as well.

Joseph said in court documents obtained by TMZ that Brown has been repeating that no matter where he and Tran goes, “he will find us and shoot the place up.”

Jospeh has experienced rage from Brown before, pointing to a Diddy Super Bowl party as example. He says Brown got in his face and said, “it’s 2017 … Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out.” Joseph continues that at the same party Brown threw a drink at one of his friends and told her, “Move bitch, we aren’t friends.” Around this same time, Chris posted his infamous video pledging that if he loved a woman, nobody could have her. You can watch the video below.

Joseph also insists Brown sent guys after him that could have gangs ties — they were throwing the word “blood” around. Brown must stay at least a football field away from Joseph.

chris brown , karrueche tran

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Chris Brown Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran’s Best Friend

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”