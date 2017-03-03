Watch: Chris Brown Speaks Out On Accusations Of Being An Angry Drug Addict

Chris Brown has been making headlines lately due to the restraining order put on him by ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and many are accusing him of drug addiction.

However, in a video post he addresses his critics, claiming, “I am not hurting out here.” You can see the full video below.

#ChrisBrown denies claims he has anger and drug issues A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

It’s hard for folks to take Brown seriously especially after detailed coverage of Brown’s conflicted life in Billboard.

In the article, multiple sources testify to Brown’s history of drug abuse, episodes of rage and violent attacks. One hectic time period of Brown’s life involved the European leg of his One Hell of a Nite Tour. According to some members of his team, Brown would stay up long hours snorting cocaine and using Xanax, marijuana, Molly and lean. By the end of the European leg in May 2016, Brown physically attacked his longtime manager, Michael “Mike G” Guirguis. Mike G quit soon after.

Currently, Brown still has no management and his publicist, Nicole Perna, quit in the spring of 2016. On top of this, his tour manager quit after she was threatened by the singer in an alleged inebriated rage.

A current member on Brown’s team insists, “He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does.” He continues, “But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”

It looks like things can become life threatening for the talented singer if he doesn’t make the necessary changes to the madness.

Also On Global Grind: