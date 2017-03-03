Home > Entertainment

Watch: Chris Brown Speaks Out On Accusations Of Being An Angry Drug Addict

"I am not hurting out here."

Posted 11 hours ago.

ross094

Leave a comment
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown has been making headlines lately due to the restraining order put on him by ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and many are accusing him of drug addiction.

However, in a video post he addresses his critics, claiming, “I am not hurting out here.” You can see the full video below.

#ChrisBrown denies claims he has anger and drug issues

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

It’s hard for folks to take Brown seriously especially after detailed coverage of Brown’s conflicted life in Billboard.

In the article, multiple sources testify to Brown’s history of drug abuse, episodes of rage and violent attacks. One hectic time period of Brown’s life involved the European leg of his One Hell of a Nite Tour. According to some members of his team, Brown would stay up long hours snorting cocaine and using Xanax, marijuana, Molly and lean. By the end of the European leg in May 2016, Brown physically attacked his longtime manager, Michael “Mike G” Guirguis. Mike G quit soon after.

Currently, Brown still has no management and his publicist, Nicole Perna, quit in the spring of 2016. On top of this, his tour manager quit after she was threatened by the singer in an alleged inebriated rage.

A current member on Brown’s team insists, “He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does.” He continues, “But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”

It looks like things can become life threatening for the talented singer if he doesn’t make the necessary changes to the madness.

 

billboard , chris brown

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Watch: Chris Brown Speaks Out On Accusations Of Being An Angry Drug Addict

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”