Here’s How Colin Kaepernick Is Crapping All Over Trump’s Proposed Budget Plan For 2018

In the wake of Donald Trump‘s proposed budget plan for 2018, which would cut the federal funding for Meals on Wheels, Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to the program.

The former quarterback, who’s had a problem finding a team after kneeling during the National Anthem, made headlines recently when he joined the campaign to get Somalia food and water and donated $50,000 to the social media campaign #LoveArmyForSomalia. Now he’s back with another great deed.

TIME reports: “Kaepernick and Trump have sparred often since the quarterback began kneeling before football games to protest police brutality and racial oppression. Trump again took a shot at Kaepernick on Monday night, telling a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, that the quarterback’s failure to get signed from a free agency was because NFL owners ‘don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump.'”

It doesn’t get more petty than Trump… but when he goes low, we go high.

In 2016, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/colin+kaepernick"><strong>Colin Kaepernick</strong></a> went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4200095/colin-kaepernick-opens-up-about-receiving-death-threats-for-his-national-anthem-protest/"&gt; deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest</a> against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

