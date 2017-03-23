Home > News

College Student Shot And Killed During The Filming Of A Rap Video

We pray for the McAllister family.

Sukii

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

18-year-old Ayana McAllister was on Spring Break in Washington when she was fatally shot this past Monday night.

A Saint Augustine University student in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ayana was reportedly watching the making of a rap video when “someone pulled out a gun and started shooting,” The Grio reports. Her father Anthony McAllister said of his late daughter, “That’s my baby. I just miss her warm smile. The close relationship that we have.”

Ayana’s college also spoke out on the tragedy, saying in a brief tweet about her passing, “Please pray for the family, Anthony McAllister, ’88, wife Tyreese & daughter Ndaja, ’20, as they mourn the loss of their daughter & sister.”

According to The Grio, there was another woman at the scene of the crime and she was also shot, but didn’t suffer life threatening injuries. We will continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces. In the meantime, please keep the McAllister family in your prayers.

North Carolina , shooting

