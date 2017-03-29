South Carolina Officers Allegedly Shoot Unarmed Black Man In The Back 17 Times

35-year-old Waltki Williams was killed by South Carolina police on the night of December 10, just after a dispute with his estranged girlfriend. Station WYFF4 said the woman had been trying (in vain) to break up with Williams for two months, before dialing 9-1-1 and telling the dispatcher that Williams “pointed a gun at her car outside a local mall and she was afraid to leave the shopping center.” Following the incident, the initial news release claimed “there was a brief struggle and then an exchange of gunfire,” according to the Daily Mail. But in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Williams’ sister Tomekia Kind, it’s alleged he was unarmed, tackled by several police officers, and shot a total of 19 times, 17 of which landed in his back.

From Daily Mail: “Williams sped off in a red SUV with police pursuing but crashed into two vehicles, hurled an unknown object out the window, then fled on foot. According to the lawsuit filed by Williams’ sister Tomekia Kind against the city of Sumter and its police force, several officers tackled Williams and stepped back before at least three of them fired two dozen shots.” The site reveals, “The race and names of the officers who played a role in the incident haven’t been made public. They were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.”

Sumter police are denying the allegations in the lawsuit, of course. Hopefully, we’ll be able to judge for ourselves soon — video footage has not yet been released but the Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Monday for any footage of the shooting, according to the report. Head over to Daily Mail for more information and photos of Williams.