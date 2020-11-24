This Powerful DJ Khaled Moment Will Remind You To Put Your Own Happiness First

If anyone is an expert on the power of spreading joy and living life gloriously, it’s DJ Khaled. We don’t think we’ve ever heard him say a negative word — he’s all about uplifting through motivational mantras and music. So, for his birthday, which is on Thanksgiving, we wanted to highlight one of the most beautiful and inspiring DJ Khaled moments to date. The proud father was visiting Dr. Oz when he dropped a word absolutely everyone should heed. It’s the secret to how he turned his life around for the better… you’ve got to put your happiness first.

“The minute you take care of yourself and you bring joy to yourself, you’re going to experience a whole ‘nother vibe. So much blessings are going to come upon you. When you get it, you’re gonna shed a tear. I did many nights, ’cause it was tears of joy. I promised myself ‘I’m gonna embrace this love.'” “I’m not going backwards, I’ma go forward — and when you take care of yourself that means… mentally, physically, financially. Once you do that, everything is going to happen for you,” he said.

Tune into that moment up top and start loving on yourself a little more during these trying times. Happy Birthday, Khaled!