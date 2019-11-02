QUIZ: Which Holiday Movie Would You Star In?

It’s Thanksgiving month, which means it’s time to start spreading some holiday cheer. Thanksgiving is like the pre-game to the rest of the holiday season, so it’s pretty surprising that there aren’t as many Turkey Day themed films as there are Christmas movies. Needless to say, it’s a very underrepresented holiday.

Journalist Bryan Raferty wrote on Wired.com, “You could program 12 straight days’ worth of Christmas movies, from It’s a Wonderful Life to Santa Claus Conquers the Martians to Elf. Independence Day has, well, Independence Day. You could even celebrate Easter by throwing on the gorgeous but terrifying rabbit-tale Watership Down, providing you hate your children. When it comes to go-to crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving entries, though, the pickings are slim.”

Facts! Unlike the film industry (that only uses the holiday to push box office sales for non-Thanksgivng themed films) , television has the Thanksgiving theme on lock. Every show has to have an epic thanksgiving episode to be considered a classic. And no matter how old you get, you’re never too old to live vicariously through your favorite TV show family.

On the bright side though, Thanksgiving is all about being with your love ones, being thankful for all your blessings and spreading love — which means you can literally watch any feel good, family-themed film and it’ll get the job done. This year, folks will be rushing to the theaters on Turkey Day to see new films like Creed II, Widows and Robin Hood. @erickohn tweeted, “If you’re trying to decide between seeing GREEN BOOK or CREED 2 this weekend, go see WIDOWS.”

Hunter Harris wrote, “I’ll leave thanksgiving dinner early to see widows. yes it’s that serious. yes i know my family reads my tweets. yes i love them but this is me being upfront!”

But forget about finding movies to watch this holiday. What if you were the star of you favorite classic holiday film? Be honest, as kids, we’ve all thought about playing Kevin McAllister in Home Alone & Home Alone 2.

@JustJade25 said, “My son legit wants to be Kevin McCallister now he’s discovered Home Alone. It’s hilarious,” while actress Emma Kenney joked, “ohmygod Home Alone is THE best movie. forgot how great it is and how i want to be Kevin McCallister when i grow up.”

In honor of Turkey Day and in the spirit of festive flicks, take this quiz to find out which holiday classic you belong in. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your results.

