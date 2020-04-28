Happy National Superhero Day! 12 Black Superheroes That Have Taken Over The World

Black superheroes are far and few between in television and film. Thankfully, as time goes on, there are many more to speak of, as producers continue to bring some of our favorite comic book badasses to life. From Chad Bosewick playing Black Panther in the blockbuster film of the same name to Halle Berry killing as Catwoman, Black folks are putting on for the culture.

Get into our list below. Next up: the one, the only Luke Cage.

Mike Colter as ‘Luke Cage’

The good folks over at Netflix outdid themselves when they announced they planned to bring this Marvel Comics character to life. The convict-turned-science experiment is a fighting machine out in the streets of Harlem. He’s got unbreakable skin and superhuman strength—and an in with the ladies.

Halle Berry as ‘Catwoman’

Everyone who’s anyone has tried to recreate Halle Berry’s portrayal of Catwoman in the 2004 film. Walking a thin line between villain and superhero, as she does so effortlessly, Halle was the sassy little kitty fans have always imagined.

Cress Williams as ‘Black Lightning’

Cress Williams brought Black Lightning to life in 2018 and his portrayal has been a must-see. Black Lightning is a DC Legend and retired superhero that goes all vigilante on us in the name of justice. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming season.

Anthony Mackie as ‘Falcon’

Sam Wilson AKA Falcon is definitely one of our favorites when we’re talking Black superheroes. And how could he not be? Falcon was the first-ever African-American superhero in mainstream comic books and Anthony Mackie was unforgettable in the role.

Ciara Renée as ‘Hawkgirl’

Elegant and fierce as she is, Ciara Renée brought Hawkgirl to life in Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and The Flash. As fans know, DC Comics’ Hawkgirl is the reincarnation of Egyptian High Priestess Chay-Ara and soulmate of Hawkman.

Wesley Snipes as ‘Blade’

A major favorite of comic book fans, Wesley Snipes as Blade will go down in history. Part vampire, Blade is immune to the effects of vampire bites and he’s really an anti-hero as much as he is a superhero, but you gotta love him.

Halle Berry as ‘Storm’

Though her portrayal of Storm throughout the X-Men film series got some mixed reviews, we think she brought power, thunder, and lightening to the character.

Nafessa Williams as ‘Thunder’

Nafessa Williams plays Black Lightning’s eldest daughter, who has a crime-fighting alter ego by the name of Thunder. Just like Black Lightning, Thunder is a meta-human and she doesn’t mind getting down and dirty.

‘Frozone’ voiced by Samuel L. Jackson

You didn’t think we’d leave Frozone out, did you? Voiced by the one and only Samuel L. Jackson, Frozone adds a whole lot of flavor to The Incredibles as a longtime friend to the Parr family.

Will Smith as ‘Hancock’

Whether or not Hancock is a superhero or super strong problem child is up for debate. But he did save the day on a number of occasions—in a hilarious, Hancock-Will Smith sort of way that we loved.

Idris Elba as ‘Heimdall’

Last, but certainly not least, we can’t forget about Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and most recently Thor: Ragnarok. Per usual, Idris was compelling and right at home as the guardian we all needed (and dreamt of).

