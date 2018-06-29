Flashback To The Time Kanye West Was Ready To Risk It All For Rihanna [Video]

Rihanna has always had a way of hypnotizing men, even before she got thicky thick thick. Back at the 2016 MTV VMAs, it was Kanye West who fell victim to her bad gyal charm — and Kim Kardashian was there to witness him ready to risk it all. ‘Ye even cocked his head to the side when his girl started blocking the beautiful view of Rihanna doing her thing on stage.

Watch that hilarious moment up top, plus Rihanna’s full performance below. And, all the best reactions to Yeezy’s infatuation on the flip.

