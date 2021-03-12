Can You Believe It? These Super Talented Artists Have ZERO Grammys 

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Over the past couple of years, Black artists have been pulling back from holding so-called “prestigious” awards to such a high regard — especially when it comes to the Grammys.

There’s a running joke (which is also a high key truth) that the Grammys are far removed from the culture and what’s considered worthy of taking home a trophy. In 2019, when Cardi B took home the award for Best Rap Album, folks were saying the Grammys were just trying to prove they know what’s hip and cool amongst the people.

cardi b won a grammy against mac miller and then a vma against nipsey 😕 im convinced shes in the illuminati yall wtf — shyla 🐦 (@iamshylarenae) August 27, 2019

Also in 2019, Crooked Media co-host Louis Vertel shared a photo of legends PJ Harvey, Björk and Tori Amos and it noted the singers have zero Grammy Awards between them. The photo went viral and caused quite a star for 90’s pop/rock fans on social media.

Mumford & Sons, Creed, and Milli Vanilli have Grammys and yet . . . https://t.co/oGxT9vVkjB — Matt Morrow (@PoorMatty) August 28, 2019

Was at the Rock&Roll Hall Of Fame this summer and put Tori in as a suggestion for next year’s class & was horrified to see she’s NEVER BEEN NOMINATED. — Helen McNotOkay (@mamapnut) August 27, 2019

That got me thinking about all the Hip Hop and R&B stars that have broken barriers and blessed us with classic tunes over the years who’ve never gotten a Grammy Award.

Granted, it doesn’t take away from their catalogue and legacy, but it’s still pretty shocking that the Academy of MUSIC hasn’t given them their props. Not to mention, artists continued to call the Recording Academy out in the years that followed — Zayn Malik recently proclaimed “F*ck the Grammys and everyone associated,” and The Weeknd has announced he will no longer allow his label to submit his music to the show.

Our list of Grammyless artists below.

Nas

Nominations: 14

Diana Ross

Lifetime Achievement Award/ 12 nominations

Nicki Minaj

Nominations: 10

Brian McKnight

Nominations: 17

Snoop Dogg

Nominations: 16

DMX

Nominations: 3

Busta Rhymes

Nominations: 12

Tupac Shakur

Nominations: 6

