Press Play: Ryan Reynolds Introduces A New Kind of Hero In Action-Packed ‘6 Underground’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds is starring in an action-packed Netflix flick titled 6 Underground. The streaming service describes the upcoming film as “Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay and a metric f💥ck-load of dynamite” and the trailer keeps that same energy.

Also starring Corey Hawkins, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Dave Franco, and more the film proclaims to be introducing “a new kind of action hero.”

“Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future,” a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, states. “The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Watch the trailer and tune into 6 underground December 13, on Netflix ONLY.

