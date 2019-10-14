PowerTV: Fans Rejoice As Keisha Is Killed In Cold Blood By Her Own Best Frenemy

Last night’s episode of Power moved the final season’s storyline along as Councilman Tate offends his constituents, Tariq employs one of his teachers, Saxe gets FIRED fired (and nearly murdered by Ghost and Tommy), and Keisha is killed.

Well Keisha is dead, Tate screwed Ghost over, Tariq a dope boy , Saxe FINALLY got what he deserved, Blanca’s voice is annoying af, and Tasha is cold blooded af #PowerTv #Power — Just Call Me……Teddy 🐻 (@DarkskinPapi718) October 13, 2019

The season’s eighth episode, appropriately titled “Deal With The Devil,” saw Keisha agree to work with the Feds in an effort to take Tommy down. It was her own inability to stay loyal that got her killed — and by her best frenemy Tasha no less. While Keisha swore up and down that she only signed the informant papers to get her son back, maintaining she had no actual intention of snitching, Tasha couldn’t trust it. The friends-turned-foes tussled for Keisha’s gun, Keisha ended up shot, and Tasha put another bullet in her head… just for safe measure. Meanwhile, Tommy and Keisha’s son Cash were picking out a wedding ring, as Tommy was all set to propose.

Keisha was looking at her purse like #Power pic.twitter.com/txEfmmPQMe — kalif koen (@kalifkoen21) October 13, 2019

I really love this episode of Power. I can't wait for Saxe to get into a bag. And James to finally fuck that Ramon lady. How will Tommy react to Keisha's death, especially when he knows Tasha killed her and Keisha is a snitch? 😭 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 13, 2019

Damn. Tommy was gonna marry Keisha which would’ve legally kept her from testifying against him. But Tasha… #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/RrwF0sqUPi — Her. (@HouseJones_) October 13, 2019

La La Anthony hit Instagram to say some last words as fans found out her character Keisha was killed. See her message below.

Keisha finally got what she had coming. You folded like a lawn chair, and it cost you EVERYTHING. Tommy now can feel what my boy Ghost felt when he lost Angela. #teamghost — Hector Cartagena (@SavageCo6) October 13, 2019

Tasha runnin to the door after she smoked keisha😂 #Power pic.twitter.com/5heVvU5Wsj — Rc (@humblerc_) October 13, 2019

Keisha : Please Tasha think about cash!!

Tasha : pic.twitter.com/OLkD7fXNvl — Razz The Fenty ®️🌎 (@RazzWorld1) October 13, 2019