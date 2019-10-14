PowerTV: Fans Rejoice As Keisha Is Killed In Cold Blood By Her Own Best Frenemy

Last night’s episode of Power moved the final season’s storyline along as Councilman Tate offends his constituents, Tariq employs one of his teachers, Saxe gets FIRED fired (and nearly murdered by Ghost and Tommy), and Keisha is killed.
The season’s eighth episode, appropriately titled “Deal With The Devil,” saw Keisha agree to work with the Feds in an effort to take Tommy down. It was her own inability to stay loyal that got her killed — and by her best frenemy Tasha no less. While Keisha swore up and down that she only signed the informant papers to get her son back, maintaining she had no actual intention of snitching, Tasha couldn’t trust it. The friends-turned-foes tussled for Keisha’s gun, Keisha ended up shot, and Tasha put another bullet in her head… just for safe measure. Meanwhile, Tommy and Keisha’s son Cash were picking out a wedding ring, as Tommy was all set to propose.
La La Anthony hit Instagram to say some last words as fans found out her character Keisha was killed. See her message below.
SPOILER ALERT‼️Last night was so emotional for me. This was hard to watch😢I want to thank @50cent & @courtneyakemp for giving me the chance to bring LAKEISHA GRANT to life. I’m forever grateful to the two of them for believing in me. @naturi4real you are an amazing talent and an amazing friend. Im so glad we took this ride together❤️ @josephsikora4 I thank you everyday for the work we did. You are phenomenal! That final scene, when you walked in and dropped to your knees…WOW. You pushed me to grow as an actor & a person. I was honored to be your KEISHA. I’m going to miss working with you so much😢 @omarihardwickofficial & the the rest of the POWER cast and crew my love for all of you runs deep. We are a family🙏🏽and finally to the fans of Power. I love all of you so much❤️Thank you for taking this ride every season with us. You have made Power a show people will never forget. Thanks for riding with Lakeisha. Whether you loved her or hated her…I appreciate you so much. Love really makes you do crazy things🤪‼️From the bottom of my heart Thank you. Thank you. Thank you ❤️❤️RIP LAKEISHA GRANT… I love you❤️ @power_starz #powertv #lakeishagrant
