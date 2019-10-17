Press Play: Kerry Washington Stars In Excruciating Trailer For “American Son”

We’ve been waiting on this visual and now it’s here.

Back in August, we got a first look at the Netflix adaptation of critically-acclaimed Broadway play American Son. Starring Kerry Washington as a distraught mom of a missing biracial boy, it goes without saying we’re in for a heart-wrenching story most won’t find easy to watch.

Here’s a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son. AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.”

Tune into the official trailer up top. Netflix’s American Son is due November 1.