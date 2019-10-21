Live Stream: Tune Into The ‘TIDAL X Rock The Vote’ Concert Tonight At 8 PM

Tonight, Tidal’s 5th annual benefit concert, Tidal X, goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC. This year, some of your faves are coming together to support youth voter registration, education, and rights.

Following an emotional appearance on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk, Alicia Keys is all set to hit the stage. Additionally, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, and one of my favorite up-and-coming acts, Angelica Vila, are slated to perform. See the full lineup below.

And don’t worry — if you aren’t quite able to make it to the performance, Tidal has provided a live stream for your viewing pleasure. You can tune into the clip above tonight at 8 p.m. ET.