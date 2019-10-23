CLOSE
Press Play: Garrett Hedlund & Forest Whitaker Star In Official ‘Burden’ Trailer, Netflix Readies ‘Let It Snow’

Garrett Hedlund is starring in the upcoming movie Burden, alongside Forest Whitaker, and it looks like it’s going to be a film to remember.

The film is based on the real life story of Mike Burden, a former Ku Klux Klan member who attempted to break free of the hate group when the woman he loves urges him to escape. When Mike ends up homeless, a Black Baptist minister offers him a place to stay as he tries to transform his life.

ALSO: From 21 Savage To Meg Thee Stallion, 6 Black Vogue Moments We’ll Never Forget

Burden also stars Usher, Tom Wilkinson, Tess Harper, and more. Tune into the trailer up top; Burden will be in select theaters February 28 of next year.

Elsewhere, Netflix is all set to drop a new Christmas movie just in time for the holidays. Starring Shameik Moore, Jacon Batalon, Kiernan Shipka, and more, Let It Snow will become available on the streaming service November 8 and it might just be a goodie.

“When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives unexpectedly colliding,” a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, states. Watch the clip up top and let us know what you think so far.

