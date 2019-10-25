This ‘Business Insider’ Clip Decodes HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Premiere With 34 Details You Probably Missed

HBO’s Watchmen has taken the small screen by storm with one of the most captivating series premieres we’ve ever seen.

Starring Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr. and more, the show is action-packed, cinematic, and SO not predictable. Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of HBO:

“Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, drama series WATCHMEN, debuting this fall from executive producer Damon Lindelof (HBO’s “The Leftovers”) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Now, in a new clip that we can really appreciate, Business Insider pointed out tons of hidden imagery and similarities between the series and comics. Check it out:

These are some details you may have missed in the first episode of #WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/cmsoVMxDTA — Insider (@thisisinsider) October 21, 2019

We can already tell this is a must-watch, but fan reactions are all over the place, with some folks excited for more while others accuse the show of being “too political.” See what we mean below:

Yoooo Episode One of Watchmen is crazy and I love it!! — RJ (@YungBlackNerd) October 25, 2019

Well that was interesting. Next episode please!#Watchmen — Chris Middleton (@chrismid259) October 25, 2019

They got Regina King raising Mike Jacks kids in this Watchmen show. I’m confused — Omar Benson Miller Jr. (@JoeyVandana) October 25, 2019

I can’t wait for episode 2 of #WatchmenHBO. I‘m a bit of a Watchmen fan if y’all haven’t noticed. pic.twitter.com/jh0La96iHu — Dean the Director (@CMoviemaker) October 25, 2019

This Watchmen series; what’s the point really? Why mess up something good? — bassey (@ba55ey) October 25, 2019

The second episode airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Will you be tuning in?