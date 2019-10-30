Rest In Peace, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Most Hilarious Instagram Moments

We woke up to some really sad news, as the Witherspoon family announced this morning that legend John “Pops” Witherspoon died.
“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the message read. “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”
Witherspoon’s big screen credits were endless, but the world knew him best as Ice Cube’s dad in the Friday film franchise and Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ dad in the classic television series The Wayans Bros. Many of the actors Pops worked with hit social media to show him some love and say their goodbyes, including Marlon, whose message was especially heartbreaking…
“I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops,” Marlon wrote. See his full message and a few others below.
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already…. hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops
Aww man this is a heart breaker I remember the first day on the set of next Friday and you told me calm down and let the jokes come natural I was so honored to have work with you thank you for all the advice and laughs and great movies that you gave us Jhon we love you man rest easy see you in comedy heaven 🌹❤️🙏🏿 you be truly missed
We’re extremely sad to see Pops go, but he didn’t go without leaving us a ton of laughs — recent ones, too…