Press Play: Cardi B Meets Cardi E, Watch Melissa Joan Hart Reprise ‘Sabrina, The Teenage Witch’ Role, And More

Melissa Joan Hart is best known for her role as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. Now, in a clip for The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress reprised her famous character — and just in time for Halloween. In the skit, Sabrina learns she has a new power… the power to issue a subpoena, which she quickly learns isn’t really a power at all. Salem, her BFF, and Corden appear in the sketch as well. Tune in and let us know if you think Hart’s still got it.

Elsewhere in Halloween TV news, Ellen DeGeneres has been having the time of her life on her daytime talk show this year. “My costume this year is a tribute to Cardi B‘s character in the movie Hustlers. I can’t be Cardi B. I’m Cardi E. E is for ‘Ellen,’ it’s also my bra size,” the host hilariously announced. See Cardi B’s reaction to Ellen’s costume up top.

Also on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jason Momoa made an unforgettable entrance as Elvis Presley. “I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly” he tells Ellen. “I just love him — my momma raised me on him.” Tune into his rockstar appearance just above.

