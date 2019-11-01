Feeling It? Normani, Nicki Minaj, & Ariana Grande Drop “Bad To You” [New Music]

As we previously mentioned, Charlie’s Angels is getting a third installment, due in theaters November 15. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are following in the footsteps of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore in a new Elizabeth Banks-directed film.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

“In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Now, ahead of the movie dropping, the highly anticipated Charlie’s Angel soundtrack is here and it features Normani, Kash Doll, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, and more. Check out the Normani-Ariana Grande-Nicki Minaj collaboration “Bad To You” up top and the full soundtrack HERE. On “Bad To You” the ladies discuss men who only act right when their women treat them like crap. Let us know if you’re feeling it.