Press Play: Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Reshape Life For Black Americans In ‘The Banker’

This one looks like a goodie.

Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult have played Falcon, Nick Fury, and Beast in several Marvel movies — now they’ve come together again for a new Apple film due in theaters next month. Here’s a short synopsis courtesy of Mashable:

“In The Banker, a based-on-truth story and Apple Original Film, the duo plays Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, respectively. During the 1960s, the two hatched a plan to build a real estate and banking empire around the idea of helping African Americans forge their own path to finding the American Dream. To do it, they sought help from a working class white guy by the name of Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult, of X-Men fame). Garrett and Morris taught Steiner how to socialize in rich guy circles, and used him as the face of their operation at a time in history when the color of one’s skin was an open and in lots of cases legally mandated barrier (rather than the systemic barrier it still is today).”

Hoult hit Twitter this morning to show the cast, which also includes Nia Long and Jessie T. Usher, some love…

Hit a theater near you on December 6 to tune in, or watch on Apple TV+ January 2020.

