PowerTV: Fans React To An Unbelievable Episode, Plus Theories on #WhoShotGhost

As Ghost finally closes in on a totally legit lifestyle, his threaten his life and freedom. From Tariq expecting Ghost to take the blame for Ray Ray’s murder to Saxe planting damning evidence and Rashad Tate hating, every player in the game is looking to get Ghost out of the picture one way or another. But James St. Patrick wouldn’t be ‘Ghost’ if he wasn’t always one step ahead — in fact, Ghost was so good at manipulating every piece of the Power puzzle, someone finally just shot him.

At the end of the episode, titled “No One Can Stop Me,” Ghost is standing in his club as his frustrated foes appear to be heading his way. But who got to the kingpin-turned-lieutenant-governor prospect first? The internet has a lot of theories… some even believe it might’ve been his latest romance, Ramona.

