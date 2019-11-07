We Pray: 10-year-Old Philly Boy Shot In His Head On His Way Home From School

This is Semaj O’Branty, the 10-year-old hit by a stray bullet in the middle of a shootout. He was outside waiting for his mother who was inside a corner store in Frankford. He’s in critical but stable condition. Doctors believe he will survive. Live update on @CBSPhilly at 11 p.m pic.twitter.com/6o4HNuXFaa — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) November 7, 2019

Semaj O’Branty was reportedly on his way home from school in Philly, waiting for his mom outside of a corner store, when shots rang out and struck him in the head. To top that off, an unnamed man is in custody after trying to protect the child.

From CBS Philadelphia:

“Police say a man involved in a shootout that left Semaj O’Branty, a 10-year-old boy walking home from school, critically injured has been taken into custody. The gunman who police say shot the boy remains on the loose. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Margaret Street in Frankford around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the man in custody fired back at the shooter, who was driving a red Pontiac G6. Police say he tried to shield the 10-year-old boy.”

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker explained, “He tries to cover the kid and protect the kid, but the kid takes a shot and you see him go down in the video,” later adding “You see the car as it turns the corner, the back rear driver window comes down and you see an arm extend out the window and he begins to fire.”

After Semaj was reportedly shot in the back of his head, the man took cover and shot back at the vehicle. “The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He is currently in critical but stable condition. Doctors say he is expected to survive,” CBS Philadelphia reports.

