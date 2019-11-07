Here’s What Nadia Moham & Nazanin Mandi Had To Say About T.I.’s Ridiculousness

After T.I.‘s ridiculous and shameful comments about how intrusive and controlling he is as a father, the Ladies Like Us podcast hosts have apologized for not taking action in the moment. Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi, Miguel’s wife, hit Instagram to say they are sorry and were caught off guard.

ALSO READ: We Pray | 10-Year-Old Philly Boy Shot In His Head On His Way Home From School

“To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic,” the ladies wrote. “We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment. The comments that were mad and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish. “There was absolutely no ill intent towards any party involved & feel deeply awful about the entire incident. We are not perfect, take full accountability of our lack of action & are continuously learning along the way. We know an apology doesn’t make this go away but we welcome the discussion- that’s what our podcast is about.”

If you missed the conversation, catch up on went down HERE and hit the flip to see some of the tweets that prompted Nadia and Nazanin’s apology.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind: