Black Man Harassed & Handcuffed For Eating Sandwich On BART Train Platform [Video]

It was an “eat in.” More than 30 people came together at a train station in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday to protest the treatment of a black man who was handcuffed and cited by cops after they “caught” him devouring a sandwich on a platform. The controversial incident, which was recorded by a witness, took place on Nov. 4 at the Pleasant Hill Station. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is investigating. “I continually see police overstepping their power on BART,” Kelly Groth told the San Francisco Examiner as protesters ate sandwiches and snacks at the Embarcadero Station. “Now it’s time to put an end to it.”

The cop seemed to take things overboard from the very beginning, clutching the guy’s book bag an all…