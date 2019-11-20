Highly Amusing: Internet Trolls Are Rewriting History With Viral “Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes

Gonna tell my kids this was jfk and Jacqueline Kennedy pic.twitter.com/3A1C4emWsD — Alyssa (@xhodez) November 18, 2019

Yet another hilarious meme is making its way around the internet and this one allows us to rewrite history as we see fit. In the example above (which seems to be where the fun got started), A$AP Rocky and Lana Del Rey are pictured filming their “National Anthem” video as an amusing fan comments “gonna tell my kids this was JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy.”

Taking on the same tone, Twitter has been reimagining all our favorite icons as historical figures they could pass for. For example, Young Thug as Steve Jobs:

i’m gonna tell my kids this was Steve Jobs pic.twitter.com/O5sM1i2eMR — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) November 19, 2019

Or, NWA as the founding fathers:

gonna tell my kids they were the founding fathers pic.twitter.com/Udm244nORZ — Job (@JobKimani_) November 19, 2019

Or, Tyler, The Creator as President Obama:

gonna tell my kids this was obama pic.twitter.com/OT7EEjIJ6M — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 15, 2019

Hit the flip for more laughs.

