Reported Lyft Driver Allegedly Attacked Woman Who Played Reggaeton In His Car

A new report, complete with video footage of the incident, claims a Lyft driver attacked an actress after she played Reggaeton single “Te Boté” in his vehicle.

From TMZ:

“A Lyft driver pulled a female passenger out of his car, and allegedly started to attack her — kicking off a chain reaction of fights with concerned passersby.

TMZ got a hold of this WILD surveillance video recorded Tuesday afternoon in L.A., and it starts with the car — which has the Lyft emblem in the back window — parked curbside along busy Melrose Avenue. Then the male driver hops out, and pulls a young woman from the seat behind him and starts dragging her out of the vehicle while tossing her stuff out at the same time.”

As mentioned before, hit song “Te Boté” and her refusal to turn it off is apparently what set him off…“The woman, actress, tells TMZ the whole thing started when she started playing a song called ‘Te Bote’ from her phone. The driver demanded she turn it off, she refused, and they started arguing. He allegedly threatened to boot her from the car, and she told him she’d call police if he did.”

After the reported Lyft driver allegedly attacked Ward, other drivers jumped in to help.