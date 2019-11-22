6lack Questioned Folks’ Intelligence While Defending Summer Walker & The Internet Is Now In Shambles

We were already huge fans of 6lack, but our love for the singer-songwriter just grew tremendously.

As we all know, Summer Walker recently announced she wouldn’t perform all of her scheduled tour dates due to social anxiety, stating fans from the canceled stops would receive a full refund.

“I’m not going to be able to finish this tour because it doesn’t really coexist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality,” she said in a video posted to her social media. “I hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day I’m a person, I have feelings, I get tired, I get sad. It’s just a lot.” The announcement came after fans accused the singer of being less than excited during meet -and-greets. Not surprisingly, Summer canceling 20 shows caused some drama — but mostly, we saw tons of weird folks questioning whether or not she really suffers from social anxiety, since she can “strip in front of mad people.”

Well 6lack, who was featured on Summer’s album, had time this week and he came to her defense. After someone reposted a video of Summer showing some cheek in the street with the caption “This is social anxiety, huh? In the middle of the streets in her panties. Yeah I’m not goin,” 6lack hopped in. See the interaction below.

Every now and again, 6lack decides he has time. And I love it every time lmfao https://t.co/ygCEsk3j2n — afro killa 🦂 (@BriaGordon) November 21, 2019

But he didn’t stop there.

i kno ppl ignorant from the first time they comment i just be bored & tryna see if i can spark some common sense lol i’m bouta sleep — black (@6LACK) November 21, 2019

i mean if u really wanna break down what i said it was simple. why go to school if u gonna act dumb lol life and normal human interaction teaches u about behaviors. perhaps u need to switch your major if u don’t know how to speak about other people & what they might deal with — black (@6LACK) November 21, 2019

i learned about disorders in high school, through regular life interaction, and in my first year in college. u finished or u done. the point is, if you don’t know, don’t speak loud like you do. otherwise i get a pass to ask wtf you’re doing in school. — black (@6LACK) November 22, 2019

6lack gets it. We’re not sure how other people don’t. But, hit the flip for reactions.

