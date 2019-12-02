ICYMI: These Three Grandmas Went Viral On Thanksgiving

According to the timeline, Thanksgiving ’19 was one to remember. From bad plates to bad dates, social media was nothing but laughs for the duration of the holiday. What we loved most, however, was seeing all the gracious grandmas shining their light on family, friends, and in some cases, total strangers.
This beautiful woman just about lost it when her grandson surprised her. He walked in and waited for his lady to turn around, at which point she screamed, cried, and took a moment to gather herself. It was all hugs and tears from there…
This grandma went viral after the internet learned she spends Thanksgiving with a random young person every year, after inviting the total stranger over accidentally back in 2016. “Family is more than blood. It’s the people you want to be with,” she told ABC News, with the young man adding “I really enjoy the time I spend with her.” Apparently, the whole family loves him. Read their full story here.
This grandma had everyone on the internet crying tears of laughter. As she said grace, one of her family members toppled over on to the ground. Grandma didn’t miss a beat, praying to the Lord that her grandchildren are saved, after advising the young man to stop smoking so much.
