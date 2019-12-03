Viral Videos: Watch Meg Thee Stallion Body This Classic Biggie Beat

Meg Thee Stallion has been staying focused on her music, most recently dropping viral verses over some fire production. Just after the 2019 American Music Awards she rapped over a Juicy-J beat, dispelling any and all rumors that she’s wifed up.

“Ain’t none of these n*ggas really player no mo’/I guess a b*tch like me gotta get up, gotta show ’em how it go/I never kiss and tell, I abide by the code/It really ain’t confusing, I f*ck with ya or I don’t/B*tch I’m 24 and single, ain’t no ring on this finger/And if that n*gga looking, good, you know I’m tryna mingle,” she rapped… see that clip HERE.

Taking things up a notch, thee Stallion has fans going crazy this week after she bodied a classic beat from the late ’90s. Listen to her verse over “Hypnotize” by the Notorious B.I.G below. Meg mentions her haters, shouts out Roc Nation, and more. “It’s just something abt them Biggie beats I love,” she captioned the clip. Tune in.

