Press Play: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Hit Up ‘Ellen’ Ahead Of ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have fans excited after dropping the trailer for for their upcoming movie Bad Boys For Life.

Ahead of the film hitting theaters at the top of next year, the pair hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed some interesting tidbits about working together. Apparently, Martin was already hired to do the original movie, when his sister put Will on his radar.

“She was like, ‘You should do a movie with Will.’ And so I called Will and we set up a dinner and Will came to my house. Five minutes after talking to Will, he got the job. It was like one of the best things I’ve done and now Will is like the franchise. You can’t do it without him,” Martin told Ellen.

“We hadn’t really done anything in 25 years,” Will says when asked about getting back together for the latest movie. “So, there was a little concern — how it would be, chemistry — but literally the first moment on stage, connecting, it was right back.”

