Tune In: Dave East Plays Queen Naija’s Boyfriend In New ‘Good Morning Text’ Visual

Queen Naija just released a new video for her song “Good Morning Text” and it stars fellow up-and-coming artist Dave East. With East playing her boyfriend, Naija fawns over her relationship, wondering if she loves her man more than he loves her.

She sings…

“I used to check my phone

Chills when I saw your name/

Used to talk all night long

Now things are not the same/

I used to lay in your bed

While you used to play in my head, yeah/

We were the best of friends

I’m second guessing this/

Now I just question myself

Yeah, yeah”