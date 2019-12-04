Tune In: Dave East Plays Queen Naija’s Boyfriend In New ‘Good Morning Text’ Visual

Queen Naija just released a new video for her song “Good Morning Text” and it stars fellow up-and-coming artist Dave East. With East playing her boyfriend, Naija fawns over her relationship, wondering if she loves her man more than he loves her.
She sings…
“I used to check my phone
Chills when I saw your name/
Used to talk all night long
Now things are not the same/
I used to lay in your bed
While you used to play in my head, yeah/
We were the best of friends
I’m second guessing this/
Now I just question myself
Yeah, yeah”
In the clip, Naija is in a dance studio practicing a routine, but most of her time is spent making breakfast and playing in bed with her on-screen lover. Check out the video up top.
