Chicken Sammich Galore: Popeyes & Migos Join Forces For The ‘Migos Menu,’ Available On Uber Eats

Migos and Popeyes are reportedly teaming up with Uber Eats to launch the Migos Menu. Available in the US and Canada from December 6 through January 2 only, the Migos Menu boasts four different options, all of which are sure to hit the spot.

ALSO: Tune In | Dave East Plays Queen Naija’s Boyfriend In New “Good Morning Text” Visual

From HotNewHipHop.com:

Migos have never been shy about their love for Popeyes (Quavo even tried to resell their highly coveted chicken sandwich for $1,000) and now they’re offering their fans and Popeyes lovers alike the opportunity to taste each of their favorite Popeyes menu items.

The four menu options include one for each Migos member, as well as the aforementioned Tour Rider.

Tour Rider (starting at $46.99): 20 tenders, 7 sauces, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 large fries, 5 biscuits, 1 gallon lemonade

The Offset ($21.99): 8 pieces BIC chicken meal, 1 large fries, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 4 biscuits

The Quavo (starting at $17.99): 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 regular fries, 1 regular mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 apple pies, 2 small drinks

The Takeoff ($9.99): 5 tenders, 2 sauces, 1 regular mashed potatoes, 2 biscuits, 1 apple pie

Definitely tempting.