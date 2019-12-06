Press Play: The Weeknd Performs For ‘The Late Show,’ Scarlett Johansson Talks ‘Black Widow’

After dropping the official music video for his single “Heartless,” The Weeknd performed the new song for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week. Instead of hitting the stage, he walked around the Ed Sullivan Theater singing his heart out through a red microphone.

Tune into his performance up top and let us know if you’re feeling the new look yet.

Scarlett Johansson also hit up The Late Show. In case you missed it, Marvel released the trailer for their upcoming Black Widow movie in which Scarlett reprises her role as Natasha Romanova.

The actress says no one told her the trailer was coming out. “I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans and he was like ‘The trailer looks great.’ I was also just as excited as everyone else,” she said. Get into her interview above. She also talks about her new Netflix movie Marriage Story and cooking for the holidays.

