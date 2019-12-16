Watchmen: The Best Reactions To The Incredible Season 1 Finale

Last night, HBO aired its season 1 Watchmen finale and damn it was great television.

If you’ve been tuning in, you watched as Angela Abar (Regina King) took a trip down memory lane to unravel the mystery that was her grandfather Will Reeves (Louis Gossett, Jr.). It turns out his longtime beef with the Cyclops as Hooded Justice is every bit relevant to Angela’s life, as she finds out family friend Chief Judd Crawford was Seventh Calvary, a more modern branch of the racist, terrorist organization. In the past couple of weeks, however, we learn it was Angela who’s been hiding one of the biggest secrets of the season — Dr. Manhattan and her husband Calvin (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) are one in the same.

In last night’s episode, Seventh Calvary’s plans to absorb Dr. Manhattan’s powers were cut short by Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), who by the way, is revealed as Adrian Veidt’s daughter. Then Lady Trieu’s plans to absorb Dr. Manhattan’s powers were also put to an end — and by her own father, no less, who’d she just saved from imprisonment on a moon of Jupiter.

In the end, it seems Angela is the hero who inherits her husband’s powers by way of an egg, but we’ll have to tune in to season 2 to confirm. See the best reactions to the finale on the flip.

