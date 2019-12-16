Rest In Peace: Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Shares Special Message With Fans During Rolling Loud Tribute

It’s been a little over one week since Juice WRLD tragically passed away. The up-and-coming “Lucid Dreams” rapper reportedly suffered a seizure after a private flight from Los Angeles to his hometown of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

“Juice’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning and, after deplaning … witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

We’re told Juice — real name

reported at the time. In a later article, the site stated Juice WRLD, who spoke a lot about drug addiction, may have swallowed several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from the feds. — was still conscious when he was transported by Chicago Fire. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time,” TMZat the time. In, the site stated Juice WRLD, who spoke a lot about drug addiction, may have swallowed several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from the feds.

Jarad Anthony Higgins

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth,” she says. “He literally loved every single one of you guys. There was not a time that he showed me any different love than he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life — he would tell you every time he saw you –— and change that to a positive situation.”

Watch her full message up top. Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.