Press Play: Kevin Garnett & Adam Sandler Talk ‘Uncut Gems,’ Jamie Foxx Opens Up On ‘The Late Show,’ & More

Jamie Foxx hit up The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about his upcoming film Just Mercy. Starring himself, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and more, the film follows a Black man who has been on death row for six years after being wrongly accused of murder. Jamie tells Colbert it’s his most important movie yet.

“This is the most important movie I’ve ever done because Walter McMillian is a stone throw away from me or any Black man,” he said, telling the story of how his dad went to jail. “I don’t like the perception of a Black man going to jail. I never go visit anybody in jail. I didn’t visit my father, I wrote him one letter.” Jamie adds later, “Sometimes it takes the art to open our eyes to what’s going on… It’s a beautiful, powerful movie. When you see it, you’re going to want to do something to change the narrative.”

See part of their chat up top. Just Mercy hits select theaters December 25.

Elsewheree, Adam Sandler stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was later joined by costar Kevin Garnett.

“It’s a different style of movie. My comedies are light and fun and I love doing ‘em and I get a different kind of compliment to those. I always hear ‘Man, I was stoned the other night when I saw your movie,’ you know, and that’s fine. But this is a different style of movie with the Safdie brothers,” Sandler explained. Tune in. Uncut Gems also hits theaters December 25.

A Quiet Place is getting a part two and we can expect an official trailer on New Year’s Day.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Stay tuned.

