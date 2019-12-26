For Us, By Us: The BEST Hood Anthems Of The 2010s

As the decade comes to a close, we’ve been celebrating the 2010s nonstop. One thing we can definitely say the last ten years brought us is great music and more specifically, fire hood anthems. Some of these songs deserved a ton more recognition, but it seems nobody celebrates US the way we celebrate US.
GALLERY: The Sexiest Saweetie Moments This Year
Whether they charted or not, chances are you and your day ones f*cked with these classics hard. So, this one goes out to all the Bobby Shmurdas, Rich Homie Quans, and Young M.As of the world. Check out the best hood anthems to come out in the last ten years and let us know if we missed any of your faves.
No Hands – Waka Flocka Flame
Love Sosa- Chief Keef
B.M.F – Rick Ross
Hard In Da Paint – Waka Flocka
F*ckin’ Problems – A$AP Rocky
Ready Or Not – Meek Mill
Black And Yellow – Wiz Khalifa
Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) – Rich Homie Quan
Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj
Big Amount – 2 Chainz Feat. Drake
Bandz A Make Her Dance – Juicy J
Hot N*gga – Bobby Shmurda
Dreams and Nightmares – Meek Mill
We Dem Boyz – Wiz Khalifa
March Madness – Future
F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt – Jay-Z
CoCo – O.T. Genasis
Trap Queen – Fetty Wap
Try Me – Dej Loaf
F*ck Up Some Commas – Future
Move That Dope – Future
Down In The DM – Yo Gotti
Back To Back – Drake
Stick Talk – Future
Foreva – Cardi B
Still Think About You – A Boogie
Bad And Boujee – Migos
Rake It Up – Yo Gotti Feat Nicki Minaj
Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg
T-Shirt – Migos
Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
My Sh*t – A Boogie
Ooouuu – Young M.A
Mob Ties – Drake
Public Housing – Lil Durk
Walk It Talk It – Migos
Act Up – City Girls
Plug Walk – Rich The Kid
Envy Me – Calboy
My Type – Saweetie
Close Friends – Lil Baby, Gunna
Hit The Quan – iLoveMemphis
Pop Out – Polo G Feat. Lil Tjay
Cash Shit – Meg Thee Stallion Feat. DaBaby
BOP – DaBaby
Believe Dat – LightSkinKeisha
Welcome To The Party – Pop Smoke