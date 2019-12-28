The Heart Of Hip Hop: The Most Memorable Love Songs By Rappers This Decade

While it may not be the most obvious thread in their lyrics, the fact is rappers spend their whole lives looking for love just like everyone else. Whether telling stories that position them as being betrayed or stepping out on the people they’ve loved, our faves have heartfelt tracks that delve into all the messiness.

On “Runaway,” Kanye West talked about the many ways in which he pushes away women. On “Lucid Dreams,” Juice WRLD rapped about being haunted by a lost love and turning to drugs to feel better. On “I Lied,” Nicki Minaj reminisces about not being able to be vulnerable with her guy. On “You Stay,” Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more talk women getting caught up with disloyal men.

The 2010s brought us a lot of unforgettable music, in rap especially, and the art of love was a common theme (as it always has been, if you look closely enough). Get into some of the best love songs by rappers this past decade below.

Marvins Room – Drake

Power Trip – J. Cole Feat. Miguel

Why I Love You – The Throne

Part II (On The Run) – Jay-Z Feat. Beyoncé

Only One – Kanye West Feat. Paul McCartney

Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar

Turn On The Lights – Future

How To Love – Lil Wayne

Hey There – Dej Loaf

Find Your Love – Drake

Runaway- Kanye West

Lotus Flower Bomb – Wale Feat. Miguel

Fall Thru – Meek Mill

I Won – Future Feat. Kanye West

Take Care – Drake Feat. Rihanna

I Lied – Nicki Minaj

Smile – Jay-Z Feat. Gloria Carter

LOVE – Kendrick Lamar Feat. Zacari

Aaliyah – Tory Lanez

Regret In Your Tears – Nicki Minaj

How I Know – Lil Durk

Get To You – A Boogie

Gettin’ Old – 6lack

Be Careful – Cardi B

In My Feelings – Drake

Close Friends – Lil Baby

Summertime Magic – Donald Glover

24/7 – Meek Mill Feat. Ella Mai

Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD

Worst Luck – 6lack

Ring – Cardi B Feat. Kehlani

You Stay – DJ Khaled Feat. Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby & Jeremih

On Chill – Wale Feat. Jeremih

Teenage Fever – Drake

