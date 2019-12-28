The Heart Of Hip Hop: The Most Memorable Love Songs By Rappers This Decade

While it may not be the most obvious thread in their lyrics, the fact is rappers spend their whole lives looking for love just like everyone else. Whether telling stories that position them as being betrayed or stepping out on the people they’ve loved, our faves have heartfelt tracks that delve into all the messiness.
On “Runaway,” Kanye West talked about the many ways in which he pushes away women. On “Lucid Dreams,” Juice WRLD rapped about being haunted by a lost love and turning to drugs to feel better. On “I Lied,” Nicki Minaj reminisces about not being able to be vulnerable with her guy. On “You Stay,” Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more talk women getting caught up with disloyal men.
The 2010s brought us a lot of unforgettable music, in rap especially, and the art of love was a common theme (as it always has been, if you look closely enough). Get into some of the best love songs by rappers this past decade below.
Marvins Room – Drake
Power Trip – J. Cole Feat. Miguel
Why I Love You – The Throne
Part II (On The Run) – Jay-Z Feat. Beyoncé
Only One – Kanye West Feat. Paul McCartney
Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar
Turn On The Lights – Future
How To Love – Lil Wayne
Hey There – Dej Loaf
Find Your Love – Drake
Runaway- Kanye West
Lotus Flower Bomb – Wale Feat. Miguel
Fall Thru – Meek Mill
I Won – Future Feat. Kanye West
Take Care – Drake Feat. Rihanna
I Lied – Nicki Minaj
Smile – Jay-Z Feat. Gloria Carter
LOVE – Kendrick Lamar Feat. Zacari
Aaliyah – Tory Lanez
Regret In Your Tears – Nicki Minaj
How I Know – Lil Durk
Get To You – A Boogie
Gettin’ Old – 6lack
Be Careful – Cardi B
In My Feelings – Drake
Close Friends – Lil Baby
Summertime Magic – Donald Glover
24/7 – Meek Mill Feat. Ella Mai
Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD
Worst Luck – 6lack
Ring – Cardi B Feat. Kehlani
You Stay – DJ Khaled Feat. Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby & Jeremih
On Chill – Wale Feat. Jeremih
Teenage Fever – Drake