You: Joe Goldberg’s Murderous Mayhem Reaches New Heights & Fans Can’t Deal

Netflix released the second season of highly anticipated series You just one day after Christmas. By now, fans of the show have finished watching Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) go on, what he’d call, an accidental murder spree in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Not Again | Penn Badgley Reprises Role As Psychotic Serial Killer In ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer

Running away from his undead ex Candace Stone while setting his sights on a new love, whose name is literally Love, Joe takes on a new identity and tries to be a new, non-murderous man. But, as Candace foreshadows, murder has a way of following him. In an extremely unexpected twist, Love is also about that life, revealing that she killed her twin brother’s rapist as a teenager and more recently, killed Joe’s neighbor Delilah to keep Joe’s secrets safe.

Love: I killed Delilah to protect us because I love you Joe:#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/jF1OaDV57B — b r y a n n a 🌙 (@Philosobry) December 31, 2019

In season 3, it looks like we’ll be dealing with some new age version of Bonnie & Clyde, as Joe isn’t satisfied with Love, even after learning she’s his murdering match. Love is pregnant with their serial killer spawn, but Joe has found a new neighbor to fixate on. Check out more priceless reactions from fans on the flip and stay tuned.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind: