Saved By The Bell: 5 Fast Facts About Rising Star Josie Totah

It seems like no matter how much we protest all of our favorite things are going to be redone, so, millennials, it may be time to give in. Most recently it was announced that super talented rising actress Josie Totah will star in the reboot of Saved By The Bell.

“The Saved by the Bell TV sequel has cast its lead. Champions breakout Josie Totah will star in the half-hour comedy from Great News creator Tracey Wigfield,” THR reports, adding “Original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in the single-camera comedy that explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.”

As for Josie’s role, the site states “Totah will star as Lexi, a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” Learn more about your soon-to-be fave below.

Josie starred in Champions, alongside Mindy Kaling.

A couple of her other most recent acting credits include Netflix’s No Good Nick and Spiderman: Homecoming.

The Sacramento, California-born actress is of Palestinian and Lebanese descent.

Josie is transgender.

“In the past, I’ve halfway corrected people by telling them I identify as LGBTQ. I wasn’t ready to be more specific,” she wrote in an August 2018 Time essay. “I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused. But I realized over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy. I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free. So, listen up y’all: You can jump on or jump off. Either way this is where I’m heading. My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

On some level she’s always known she was female.

“This is not something that just happened. This is not a choice that I made,” she added in her essay. “When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl. Since I could speak in full sentences, I was like, ‘Give me a dress!’ I always knew on some level that I was female. But it crystallized about three years ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the show I Am Jazz with my mother.”

She’s funny as hell.

We’re not at all surprised Josie snagged a lead role in the Saved By The Bell reboot. While playing memorable roles alongside some of today’s funniest names, Josie always stood out and kept her peers on their toes. Stay tuned!

