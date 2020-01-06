Fully Loaded: Beyoncé’s THICCness Over The Years

As Beyoncé comes into her own as a woman, mom, businesswoman and international superstar, she’s been celebrating her jaw-dropping curves by posting photos on the ‘Gram and discussing body positivity in the media.

Most recently, she told Elle magazine in a very candid interview…

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

We couldn’t have said it better. Hit the flip to join us in celebrating Bey’s curves over the years.

