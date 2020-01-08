Press Play: Leslie Jones’ Comedy Special, Netflix Drops ‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer, & More

CLOSE
It’s official! Leslie Jones will have her own stand-up comedy special on Netflix. Due on the streaming service January 14, Jones is set to put some of her funniest life experiences on blast.

“Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun,” the synopsis states, via press release. “Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps.  Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.”

A new season for Netflix’s Sex Education is on its way!

The series follows high school kids who are dealing with the pressures of romantic relationships and sex. “Otis finally loosens up — often and epically — but the pressure’s on to perform as chlamydia hits the school and mates struggle with new issues,” Netflix writes in a short synopsis. Tune into season 2, January 17.

In case you missed it, disgraced athlete Aaron Hernandez also got his own Netflix special. The three-part docuseries will feature courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and more.

“As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20,” the synopsis states, via press release. “But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.”
Watch the trailer above and tune in January 15.
