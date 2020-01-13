Press Play: Zoë Kravitz Talks ‘Catwoman,’ ‘Westworld’ Gets A Season 3 Premiere Date

Zoë Kravitz hit up Ellen to talk all about her upcoming role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves-directed film The Batman.

While there, she told the famous talk show host the work is very “physical.” “I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard,” Zoe said of preparing for the coveted role. “It’s very physical. I come home limping every day.” She also discusses the return of one of our favorite shows Big Little Lies, her new show High Fidelity, working up the nerve to join her dad Lenny Kravitz on stage, and stepdad Jason Momoa.

Tune in above.

We’ve gotten a pretty good look at the upcoming season of Westworld, though we’re still not totally sure what to expect. Well, today, fans finally get a premiere date for the highly anticipated HBO series.

“We are in the middle of a war,” the narrator says in a video clip posted to Twitter. “No one knows it’s happened yet, or that it’s already been lost. For the most part humanity has been a miserable little band of thugs, stumbling from catastrophe to the next. Our history is like the ravings of lunatics, chaos. But we’ve changed that… for the first time, history has an author, a system, and up until very recently the system was working. But there’s someone we haven’t accounted for — you.”

Westworld hits HBO March 15.

