“Um Spice Girls?” This Clip Of Late ’90s Babies Struggling To Identify ’90s Stars Absolutely SENT Us

The internet is a gold mine and this video I came across last night proves it.

In the clip, titled Name the ’90s: Clemson & LSU Edition, the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers try their best to name some of the biggest stars of the ’90s — and it’s an epic fail for most of the guys, who were born in the late ’90s and early ’00s. From thinking Britney Spears is Lady Gaga to thinking an old photo of Nas is Bow Wow, it’s almost unbelievable. And, if you’re anything like me, it’ll leave you in complete shock.

ALSO: Pure Comedy | #PowerTV Fans Won’t Stop Complaining After Following Paz Valdes Around

Tune into the video up top and have a laugh on this dreary Tuesday.